Northwestern Stays In Stride With 24-14 Win At MinnesotaWhen he was an assistant at Northern Illinois, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck once cold-called Pat Fitzgerald for a lunch meeting to learn about being a head coach. A decade later, Fitzgerald and his Northwestern Wildcats are still teaching teams like the Gophers how to win in the Big Ten. Isaiah Bowser rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 24 Northwestern turned three turnovers by Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan into 10 points on the way to a 24-14 victory on Saturday that stretched its program-record road winning streak to eight games.

NFL, Microsoft Team Up To Find Future Sports Tech ExpertsIt is about sports, with a different angle. NFL Alumni and Microsoft have come together to encourage students to look for careers in sports that don't require athletic ability -- but a focus on technology. We all know what goes on in high school sports. For most, this is where their athletic career ends. But it doesn't mean their sports career is over. A group of NFL alumni have teamed with Microsoft and others to create a Pro Experience Day. It is a seminar that introduces high school students to think about sports beyond between the lines.

Wolves Beat Blazers For 3rd Straight Win Since Butler TradeAndrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves kept cruising without Jimmy Butler by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 114-96 on Friday night. Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 14 points for the Wolves, who are 7-1 at home and 3-0 since trading the disgruntled Butler to Philadelphia on Monday. The home crowd buzzed on a Prince-themed night with former Minnesota All-Star Kevin Garnett sitting courtside in one of the team's special purple-and-black alternate jerseys. The Wolves kept them cheering with uncharacteristically solid defense, sending Portland to its second straight loss with a season-low in points.

Alan Page Receives Presidential Medal Of FreedomRetired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and former Vikings player Alan Page has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.