ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Robbinsdale Police Department says a senior living facility was evacuated Saturday afternoon after residents reported they had trouble breathing.

According to authorities, it was discovered that someone had sprayed an animal repellent inside the building, causing irritation for several residents of Copperfield Hill Senior Living facility.

As a safety precaution, the entire building was evacuated.

Five people were reportedly taken to the hospital and have since been discharged.

Police say it took about an hour to decontaminate the building.