MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students from Augsburg University partnered with community members and organizations to help people living at the Minneapolis homeless camp.

On Saturday, volunteers delivered hats, gloves, flashlights and a warm meal.

The student who headed up the fundraising effort says she wanted people to know: They matter.

“So, initially, it was to show these people — the forgotten people — that they aren’t forgotten, and that we actually do care,” In’am Al-hammouri said. “So to see college students be a part of this, is wonderful. I feel great about it over all, and it’s only getting better.”

Students have been collecting money and items for nearly three weeks.

The goal was to make the deliveries before Thanksgiving.