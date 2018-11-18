MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five years ago, WCCO introduced viewers to a Twin Cities family who had made a picture book called “The Christmas Wish.”

It became a Best Seller.

Since then, five more “Wish” books have been published.

Their latest, “The Polar Bear Wish,” was shot in both Norway and Ely.

Per Breiehagen is the photographer behind the photos and his wife Lori Evert writes the stories about their daughter Anja’s adventures.

The family joined Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday morning to discuss the process behind the books.

For more information, visit the “Wish” books website.