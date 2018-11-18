MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the body of a missing Minnesota man was found Saturday in a Utah reservoir.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says a family member Thursday night reported that a 26-year-old Salt Lake County woman and a 24-year-old Minnesota man didn’t return from a camping trip to Strawberry Reservoir as expected last Tuesday.

Authorities say the man, identified as Benjamin S. Magalis of Goodhue, appears to have drowned while canoeing near Chicken Creek West. His body was found in the Strawberry Reservoir. Magalis was with 26-year-old Chenoa L. Plank earlier in the week. They both worked at a ski resort.

Search crews will resume looking for Plank Monday morning. Authorities say her dog was found and rescued with the help of family.

Strawberry Reservoir is 57 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.