MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “Gingerbread Wonderland” is back at Norway House in Minneapolis.

And as always, builders got creative this year. We got a look on Sunday.

It’s hard to forget about the raccoon that had us captivated this summer as it climbed UBS Tower in St. Paul. Now, the pop culture icon has its own Gingerbread sculpture.

And, here’s another one we recognize. That’s the gingerbread replica of WCCO.

You can see other familiar buildings and landmarks from the Twin Cities and beyond at Norway House’s “Gingerbread Wonderland.” It’s on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis and costs $5 to go through it.

The displays are up through Sunday, Jan. 6.