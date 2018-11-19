MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and taken into custody after allegedly robbing a liquor store in Duluth Sunday.

According to CBS-affiliate CBS 3 Duluth, police were dispatched to Loiselle’s Liquor on the report of a robbery just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a young male entered the store, pulled a gun and stole a 12-pack before running from the store.

The boy was arrested after a search of the area and taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.