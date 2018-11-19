  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duluth, Liquor Store Robbery
Shooting(credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and taken into custody after allegedly robbing a liquor store in Duluth Sunday.

According to CBS-affiliate CBS 3 Duluth, police were dispatched to Loiselle’s Liquor on the report of a robbery just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a young male entered the store, pulled a gun and stole a 12-pack before running from the store.

The boy was arrested after a search of the area and taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.