Filed Under:Caribou Coffee, Eden Prairie, Theft
(credit: Eden Prairie Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southwest metro are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects who stole a safe from a Caribou Coffee kiosk inside an mall earlier this month.

The Eden Prairie Police Department released a surveillance photo Monday, showing a group of seemingly young men inside Eden Prairie Center in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. Police say the group of suspects stole a safe from the Caribou Coffee kiosk inside the mall.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft is asked to call police at 952-949-6200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.