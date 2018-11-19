MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southwest metro are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects who stole a safe from a Caribou Coffee kiosk inside an mall earlier this month.

The Eden Prairie Police Department released a surveillance photo Monday, showing a group of seemingly young men inside Eden Prairie Center in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. Police say the group of suspects stole a safe from the Caribou Coffee kiosk inside the mall.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft is asked to call police at 952-949-6200.