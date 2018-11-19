MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southwest metro are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects who stole a safe from a Caribou Coffee kiosk inside an mall earlier this month.
The Eden Prairie Police Department released a surveillance photo Monday, showing a group of seemingly young men inside Eden Prairie Center in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. Police say the group of suspects stole a safe from the Caribou Coffee kiosk inside the mall.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft is asked to call police at 952-949-6200.
Help Us Solve a Burglary
During the early morning of 11/1/18, the individuals in the attached photos stole a safe from the Caribou Coffee inside EP Center. If you recognize them or have any info related to the burglary, please contact EPPD @ 952-949-6200. Reference #18-045047. pic.twitter.com/G8sLFx1XMo
— Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) November 19, 2018