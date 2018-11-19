MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Chipotle manager in St. Paul may get her job back after she was fired the wake of a viral video where she told some black costumers that they’d have to pay for their burritos before she’d make them.

The incident happened Thursday at the Chipotle restaurant on Grand Avenue. Masud Ali posted the video on Twitter, showing the manager tell him and a group of black men that she wouldn’t make their order until they paid.

That’s not usually how the process at Chipotle operates.

According to the burrito chain, the manager thought the men were the same group of customers who came in earlier last week and didn’t pay for their food.

Ali had even tweeted several times about dining and dashing. Those tweets have since been deleted, and Ali denies he was at that Chipotle earlier this week.

WCCO-TV reached out to Ali for comment, but he said his lawyer has advised him not to speak with the media.

Chipotle’s immediate response was to the fire the manager.

Over the weekend, a Chipotle spokesperson said the problem was that the manager didn’t give equal treatment to these customers. Generally, the company doesn’t ask customers to pay for their meals before making them.

The spokesperson added that the manager should have made their food, then refused to give it to them until they paid.

Late Sunday night, the company softened its tone in a tweet, saying it wants to do the right thing, will continue to investigate, and will re-train and re-hire the manager if the facts warrant it.

Some people were more than upset that the manager was fired. Some of her friends even set up a GoFundMe page that has since raised almost $1,200.

A Change.org petition has also massed more than 1,400 supporters.