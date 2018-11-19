  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Ave. Grocery, Clean Cuts, Fire, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — After a fire tore through a building in St. Paul Saturday night, the St. Paul Building Officials have deemed the structure unsafe for re-entry and are calling for its demolition.

The safety inspections that followed the fire revealed the building, which housed Clean Cuts barbershop and Ave. Grocery, can no longer support itself. Officials say that because of the building’s lack of stability, it will be demolished.

Both Selby Avenue and St. Albans Street will be blocked in both directions while the razing process begins Monday afternoon.

