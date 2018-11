AITKIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A hunting accident left a 56-year-old man dead Saturday in Aitkin County.

Police say the man was hunting with a group on family-owned land in Pliny Township when he was struck by a bullet. The group sought emergency response from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m.

The victim, who will be identified pending autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.