MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the victims of two fatal shootings last week in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victims — 38-year-old Johnnie Fenn Jr., of Troy, Alabama, and 24-year-old Laquan Tucker, of Fridley — both died of gunshot wounds in the middle of last week.

Fenn died of multiple gunshot wounds late Wednesday night. He was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare following a shooting, which police suspected of happening in north Minneapolis, near Dowling Avenue.

Tucker died Thursday morning on the 4500 block of Aldrich Avenue North. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. The Star Tribune reports that his family had been searching for him for several days before learning that he’d been shot.

So far, no arrests have been made in these shootings. Both remain under investigation.