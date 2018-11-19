  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Minneapolis, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the victims of two fatal shootings last week in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victims — 38-year-old Johnnie Fenn Jr., of Troy, Alabama, and 24-year-old Laquan Tucker, of Fridley — both died of gunshot wounds in the middle of last week.

Fenn died of multiple gunshot wounds late Wednesday night. He was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare following a shooting, which police suspected of happening in north Minneapolis, near Dowling Avenue.

Tucker died Thursday morning on the 4500 block of Aldrich Avenue North. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. The Star Tribune reports that his family had been searching for him for several days before learning that he’d been shot.

So far, no arrests have been made in these shootings. Both remain under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.