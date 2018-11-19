WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — A 22-year-old man was injured in a weekend hunting accident in central Minnesota, but he’s expected to be OK.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchel Macik, of Hector, was taken to a Willmar hospital by private vehicle Saturday after being shot in the leg with a small-caliber rifle bullet. He was with a group of hunters at the time.

Authorities say his injury is not life-threatening. They’re continuing to investigate what happened.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.