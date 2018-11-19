  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Brandon, Bus Crash, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Millerville, Nelson Bus Company

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a car backed into a school bus Monday afternoon north west of Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the crash at about 4:15 p.m. on Aaron Heights NW near Millerville. Authorities learned a passenger car backed out of a driveway and directly into the path of a school bus owned by Nelson Bus Company in Brandon.

Authorities say the bus driver was on an ice and snow-covered section of road, traveling downhill and couldn’t stop. The bus hit the car in the front passenger door.

Several Brandon/Evansville students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but were not injured. A passenger in the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

