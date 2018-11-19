NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — The Northfield Police Department is asking for help finding 42-year-old Joseph Camplin.

Camplin was last seen at his home Friday. Police say Camplin sometimes goes for walks during the night but usually returns.

He is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 215 pounds and having blue eyes with brown/red hair. It is believed Camplin is wearing a tan Carhart-style jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Camplin’s whereabouts is urged to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4475 or dial 911.