MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department has responded to multiple tent fires at a homeless encampment south of downtown Minneapolis.

The fires happened Monday afternoon, according to crews, at the camp near 26th Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

The department reported that the fire affected multiple tents.

Most of the fires were extinguished by what the department called “hand lines.”

No injuries were reported.

It’s not yet clear how the fires began.