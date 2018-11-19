MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday brought the first look at the new public artwork coming to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

World renowned artist Jen Lewin and Minnesota artist Betsy Alwin unveiled their renderings at the Twin Cities airport on Monday morning.

Their work will go in the departures and arrivals lobbies of Terminal One.

Lewin’s work will feature an interactive chain-of-lakes made of light panels, which travelers will be able to manipulate as they walk over it. Above the lakes will be a wisp of light, which will also react to travelers’ movement.

The colors in the light displays will change depending on the season. Winter will be white and soft blue, while spring will be green and bright yellow.

The art is scheduled to be finished in 2020.