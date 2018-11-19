Check out these recipes from WCCO Mid-Morning.

MAPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

40 oz. raw sweet potato, peeled, cut into ½” cubes

– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for roasting the potatoes

¾ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns

¼ cup Kowalski’s Pure Maple Syrup

½ cup hot water

1 cup Kowalski’s Honey Roasted Pecans, chopped

Toss potatoes with olive oil until lightly coated; season with salt and pepper. Roast on 2 parchment-lined baking sheets in a preheated 450° oven until edges are browned and potatoes are fork tender (about 20 min.), turning once. Remove potatoes from the oven and reduce temperature to 350°. In a large mixing bowl, using a potato masher, mash potatoes with syrup and water; stir until syrup is well combined but potatoes are still a little chunky. Transfer potato mixture to a 2 qt. baking dish sprayed lightly with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with pecans. Bake, loosely covered with foil, for 25 min. Uncover and continue cooking until top is lightly browned (10-15 min. more). Let stand for 10-15 min. before serving.

Serves 6.

SAUSAGE AND SWEET POTATO SKEWERS

14 oz. raw sweet potato, peeled, cut into ½” cubes

– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for roasting the potatoes

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

12 oz. fully cooked sausage, such as Boar’s Head Robust Italian Chicken Sausage, sliced into ½” coins

– Kowalski’s Champagne Honey Mustard, for serving

Toss potatoes with olive oil until lightly coated; season with salt and pepper. Roast on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a preheated 450° oven until edges are browned and potatoes are tender (about 20 min.), turning once. Meanwhile, place sausage on another parchment-lined sheet pan and add to the oven when potatoes are about halfway done. Cook sausage until dark on the edges and very hot (about 10 min.). Alternate cubes of warm potato and slices of sausage on serving picks. Serve with mustard for dipping.

Serves 10.