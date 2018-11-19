MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of dog poisonings just north of Duluth.

Authorities say the incidents have happened in the City of Rice Lake. Owners are saying their dogs are getting sick without a clear reason, and at least two owners have found their dogs dead.

Authorities say there is no clear evidence for why it’s happening. St. Louis County authorities are asking residents to be on alert for anything suspicious, and to keep their pets close by.

There doesn’t appear to be a connection between the owners who have reported the incidents, and the homes aren’t near each other. Anyone with information should call authorities at (218) 336-4350.