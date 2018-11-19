Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Country music star Thomas Rhett will stop at the Xcel Energy Center in September as part of his Very Hot Summer Tour.

Rhett will be joined by guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Atkins Sept. 7. This will be Rhett’s second time performing at the Xcel.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on Ticketmaster’s website, or by calling the Xcel’s box office at 800-745-3000.