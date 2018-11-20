  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The countdown to the biggest shopping day of the year is on, as stores around the country prepare for mass crowds of Black Friday shoppers — hungry for this years’ hottest deals.

But with so many Black Friday bargains, which ones are worth your time and where can you find them?

Let’s Break It Down

Black Friday falls on November 23rd this year, but many retailers kick off their sales long before then. We’ve narrowed down some of the best deals of 2018, and tell you where you can find them below.

(Editor’s Note: Many deals listed are not valid until November 22nd-23rd)


Amazon:

Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sales on November 16th and is offering new deals all week leading up to Black Friday. You can find each department’s daily bargains by clicking here.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Free shipping? Yes, but 2-day shipping is exclusive to Prime members
Thanksgiving Hours: Online
Black Friday Hours: Online


Best Buy:

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. To preview all of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals click here.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Free shipping? Yes, all season long.
Thanksgiving Hours: 5 p.m.  – 1 a.m. Friday
Black Friday Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Click here to become a Best Buy member for early access to Black Friday deals.


Target:

Target is kicking off its Black Friday sales at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check out its full catalog of deals here.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Free shipping? Yes.
Thanksgiving Hours: 5 p.m – 1 a.m Friday
Black Friday Hours: 7 a.m

Click here to become a Redcard member for early access to Target’s Black Friday deals.


Walmart:

Walmart opens its doors at 6 p.m on Thanksgiving, but you can start shopping online deals as early as Wednesday at 9 p.m. Click here to see all of Walmart’s Black Friday bargains.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Free shipping? Yes
Thanksgiving Hours: 6 p.m.
Black Friday Hours: Most stores are open 24 hours

Also, check out Ellen DeGeneres’ 15 holiday favorites from Walmart here.

