MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The countdown to the biggest shopping day of the year is on, as stores around the country prepare for mass crowds of Black Friday shoppers — hungry for this years’ hottest deals.

But with so many Black Friday bargains, which ones are worth your time and where can you find them?

Let’s Break It Down

Black Friday falls on November 23rd this year, but many retailers kick off their sales long before then. We’ve narrowed down some of the best deals of 2018, and tell you where you can find them below.

(Editor’s Note: Many deals listed are not valid until November 22nd-23rd)



Amazon:

Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sales on November 16th and is offering new deals all week leading up to Black Friday. You can find each department’s daily bargains by clicking here.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Free shipping? Yes, but 2-day shipping is exclusive to Prime members

Thanksgiving Hours: Online

Black Friday Hours: Online



Best Buy:

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. To preview all of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals click here.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Free shipping? Yes, all season long.

Thanksgiving Hours: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Click here to become a Best Buy member for early access to Black Friday deals.



Target:

Target is kicking off its Black Friday sales at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check out its full catalog of deals here.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man bundle: $199.99 (Save $100)

Free $250 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone XS or XS Max on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T

Philips 50″ Smart UHD Bright Pro TV: $249.99 (Save $180)

Free shipping? Yes.

Thanksgiving Hours: 5 p.m – 1 a.m Friday

Black Friday Hours: 7 a.m

Click here to become a Redcard member for early access to Target’s Black Friday deals.



Walmart:

Walmart opens its doors at 6 p.m on Thanksgiving, but you can start shopping online deals as early as Wednesday at 9 p.m. Click here to see all of Walmart’s Black Friday bargains.

Hot Deals To Look Out For:

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle : $199.99 (Save $100)

$400 Walmart Gift card with qualified activation of iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon

Samsung 55” 4K Smart TV : $398.99 (Special Value)

Free shipping? Yes

Thanksgiving Hours: 6 p.m.

Black Friday Hours: Most stores are open 24 hours

Also, check out Ellen DeGeneres’ 15 holiday favorites from Walmart here.