HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — The return of winter weather serves as a reminder to slow down if you see flashing lights ahead.

Just look at the damage one driver did to a squad in Hudson, Wis.

The officer found himself in an emergency situation after responding to a call for help.

It was on this bridge – the connection between two states, that a Hudson officer answered a call. It was 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, there were two spinoffs, and the officer used his car to block traffic. And then a car just getting on the bridge took him off course, smashing him into the edge of the bridge.

Chief Geoff Willems soon realized this was serious.

“Getting a call at 4 o’clock in the morning one of my officers was involved in a crash and injured, not a good feeling,” Willems said.

His officer would recover, but his injuries were substantial. His car, however, won’t be returning to the roads.

“Very scary, very scary. He was angry, he was scared, but he’s anxious to come back to work,” Chief Willems said.

The morning the crash happened, the roads were fine but the bridge was icy.

“We all forget the roads can ice up, there’s a chance for snow, there’s a chance weather can impact our driving even though it’s not even Thanksgiving yet,” Willems said.

He says it’s a timely reminder to try and protect them, so they can protect us.

“We’re all people, we all have families, we all want to go home at the end of our work day just like everybody goes home to spend time with their families,” Willems said.

The chief says the lesson everyone can take away from what happened on that bridge is four words. We’ve heard it so many times but it’s so very important: Move over and slow down.