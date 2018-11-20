  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aitkin County, Death Investigation, Fatal Shooting, Gregory Nase, Hunting Accident, Milward Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old man is dead after being shot while hunting with family in Aitkin County Saturday.

Police say the man was hunting with a group on family-owned land in Milward Township when he was struck by a bullet. The group sought emergency response from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m.

Authorities say it was reported that the family group was making a deer “drive” for a wounded deer while others were standing. A shot or shots were reportedly fired at a moving deer and believed to have struck the victim.

The victim, who has been identified as Gregory Nase of Columbus, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is a gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.