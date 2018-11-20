MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old man is dead after being shot while hunting with family in Aitkin County Saturday.

Police say the man was hunting with a group on family-owned land in Milward Township when he was struck by a bullet. The group sought emergency response from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m.

Authorities say it was reported that the family group was making a deer “drive” for a wounded deer while others were standing. A shot or shots were reportedly fired at a moving deer and believed to have struck the victim.

The victim, who has been identified as Gregory Nase of Columbus, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is a gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.