MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time in more than a month, Gov. Mark Dayton spoke with reporters Tuesday, telling them that he is still at the Mayo Clinic recovering from complications from back surgeries in October.

Dayton has been at the Rochester hospital for the past five-and-a-half weeks. He underwent the first of two back surgeries on Oct. 12.

It was only last week that his office revealed that the Dayton was undergoing rehabilitation after complications from the surgeries.

For the past several weeks, the governor’s office has released press materials saying that Dayton was meeting with commissioners, with no public events planned. Most of the press releases did not specify that Dayton was in the hospital.

Over the past few years, Dayton has been plagued with serious medical problems. In January of 2017, he fainted during his State of the State speech, revealing days later that he was suffering from prostate cancer.

In 2014, he was in a body cast for six weeks after undergoing hip surgery. He also had two other back surgeries in 2012 and 2015.

On Tuesday, Dayton began speaking with reporters from his hospital bed. He says he looks forward to coming home in the next two days and defended how transparent his administration has been about his health.

Dayton is 71 years old, with only a few weeks left in his second term.

Governor-elect Tim Walz will be sworn in on Jan. 7.