MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Minnesota city is set to ban the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.

The Mendota Heights City Council is slated vote on it Tuesday night. It will also consider adding menthol to flavored tobacco restrictions.

Mendota Heights restricted the sale of all flavors but menthol back in May.

If the vote passes Tuesday, Mendota Heights will be the 17th city to raise the tobacco-buying age in Minnesota.

Other cities that recently voted to raise the tobacco-buying age for their stores are Brooklyn Center and Richfield.