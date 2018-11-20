MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities is tops when it comes to health with its parks system and bike trails.

But when it comes to race-based gaps between black and white Minnesotans, it’s a different story.

“A lot of our neighborhoods in Minnesota, in Minneapolis-Twin Cities, are still segregated,” said James Burroughs, chief inclusion officer for the state. “We have low-income neighborhoods that are racially isolated; there are a lot of African Americans living in poverty, and in those neighborhoods, unfortunately we have schools that are not doing that well related to low test scores, graduation rates.”

Many say the stats are painting a picture of two Minnesotas: one black and one white.

“It’s okay to have a range of feelings — get mad, get sad, whatever. Blow up, throw a shoe,” Jaton White, engagement consultant for Northside Achievement Zone said. “But then what are you going to do? Who are you going to partner with? What are the outcomes you desire in those spaces? Get busy. That’s all that report means, is that there are not enough people with their hands on the work.”

North Side Achievement Zone (NAZ) works to shrink disparities in poverty, income and homeownership.

“NAZ works, and it simply works because we build relationships. We build authentic relationships that are trusting and caring,” said White. “We don’t go in telling people what they should do, we go in listening for what their need is and what they’re missing and we build on that.”

White says there are lots of organizations working to close the disparities gap, but more needs to be done. And it all starts within.

“Superman is not coming,” White said. “You’re Superman, I’m Superman. Take care of your house, I’m gonna take care of my house. We take care of each other. We just saved our community.”