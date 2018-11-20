MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two teenage girls were seriously hurt Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle while they were in a highway crosswalk, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the incident just before 6 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 47 and Pederson Dr. NW in St. Francis. An investigation shows two 14-year-old girls were crossing the highway in a crosswalk and were hit by a car going northbound.

One girl was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition. The other was taken to Mercy Hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver, a 62-year-old Isanti man, stopped at the scene.

What led up to the crash is under investigation by the St. Francis Police Department, with assistance from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.