MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis fire investigators say a fire that destroyed tents at a Minneapolis homeless camp was accidental.

Firefighters were called to the tent city on Monday afternoon on a report of tents on fire. Crews arrived to find 10 tents on fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire. No injuries were reported initially , but one woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire was ignited by an unattended propane heater in one of the tents.

Hundreds of homeless people have been living at the encampment since the summer. Most of the encampment’s residents are Native American.

The city is working to move the camp’s residents to a safer place as cold winter temperatures approach.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)