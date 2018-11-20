MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking the public to stay clear of a train derailment that happened in Polk County early Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff says the derailment happened at 320th Ave. SW and 255th St. SW, just east of Fisher. Fourteen cars carrying coal derailed, but no injuries were reported.

BNSF Railway crews are currently working to remove the debris and fix the track. County Road 61 from 330th Ave. SW to 310th Avenue SW will be closed until the cleanup is complete.