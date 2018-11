MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul is planning to build two new residence halls with underground parking in both buildings.

Construction will begin next summer. Some 480 freshmen will live in one of the dorms, 200 sophomores in the other.

Tax-exempt public bonds will be used to pay for the $85 million project, not tuition money.

The new dorms should be ready for students in the fall of 2020.