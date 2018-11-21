MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twenty-six historic Fort Snelling buildings are going to be turned into affordable housing apartments, targeted for military veterans and their families.

The Department of Natural Resources signed the deal Wednesday with Dominium, a development and management company.

The renovations will create 176 apartments called the Upper Post Flats. The work is slated be done in 2021.

The historic buildings have been around since the late 1800s.

Soldiers used them before going off to the Spanish-American War and WWI and WWII.

The buildings have sat empty and neglected for decades.

Dominium estimates the rent will be around $1,000 for a one-bedroom and around $14,000 for a four-bedroom.

The development company also renovated the Schmidt Brewery in St. Paul and the Pillsbury A Mill in Minneapolis.

Money for the $100 million Fort Snelling project will come from tax credits, tax exempt bonds and other sources.