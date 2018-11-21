  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A delivery truck driver has been found dead after a chemical leak incident Wednesday morning.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a McDonald’s in Spring Lake Park at around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say they believe the adult male driver was overcome by CO2 in the cargo area of the truck. The leak was caused by a mechanical failure of the distribution system in the truck, which was delivering liquid CO2.

Anoka County officials believe the delivery driver was overcome by CO2 trying to fix the system failure.

The victim was found in the cargo area. He has not yet been identified.

No foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the general public.

