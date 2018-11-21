MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman in northern Minnesota who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 11.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Janeen Bauer Peters was reported missing by her family on Monday. Authorities are concerned for her welfare. She was last seen Nov. 11 driving her car north of Duluth on North Shore Drive.

Investigators say they believe she was at a Duluth restaurant on Nov. 13. Friends and family haven’t heard from Peters since. She’s believed to be driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan with a Wisconsin license plate 868ZHY.

Authorities say Peters has recently lived in Wisconsin and might be in the Eau Claire or Grantsburg area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 336-4350.