MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say one man has been arrested after being seen in the getaway car used in connection to the fatal shooting last week of an Alabama man in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 39-year-old Jahee Omar, of Minneapolis, is charged with aiding an offender after the fact in the murder of Johnnie Fenn Jr., of Troy, Alabama.

Fenn died on Nov. 14 after being dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds that night, including a bullet to his heart.

The attorney’s office, citing a criminal complaint, says Fenn and a friend picked up two men in a car in north Minneapolis and spoke about drug dealing. The two men allegedly shot Fenn when his friend got out of the car.

After seeing the men drive off in a gold Cadillac, the friend drove Frenn to the hospital, where he died shortly after. The friend told police the street name of one of the suspects, who has yet to be arrested.

The suspect owned the gold Cadillac that was used as a getaway car. The car was found abandoned in a Burger King parking lot in Blaine.

Surveillance video showed Omar dropping off the car the morning after the shooting before getting into his own vehicle and driving away.

In an interview with police, Omar denied playing a part in the shooting, saying that he only used the car the night before to see his girlfriend.

Omar was slated to make his first court appearance Wednesday. Prosecutors are seeking bail of $1 million.