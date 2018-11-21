MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Somali teenager says a man pulled a gun on her and her friends inside an Eden Prairie McDonald’s this week after the teens confronted him about an apparent racist remark made while they were getting their orders.

Eden Prairie police is investigating the incident, which happened Monday night at the restaurant on Prairie Center Drive, near the city’s shopping mall.

One of the teens involved, Farida Osman, told the website Muslim Girl that it happened after her and her friends left the nearby library to get food. When workers at the restaurant on had trouble processing her friends’ Apple Pay orders, a man in line allegedly commented that they were using EBT, electronic welfare benefits.

Insulted by the remark, the teens confronted the man, who began to curse at them, Farida told the blog. The situation escalated, becoming physical. When the man walked out of the restaurant, he allegedly flashed a gun at the teens.

The incident was captured on video and posted to Twitter, showing the man push a teen and back out of the restaurant, facing the group. It’s unclear if he had a gun.

As of Wednesday morning, the video posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 1 million times.

The 45-second video also showed the McDonald’s manager immediately demand that the teens leave the restaurant. Another customer then comes to the teens’ aid, telling the manager to call the police.

The McDonald’s owner and operator, Paul Ostergaard, released a statement Tuesday, saying that the restaurant is taking the incident seriously and is working with police.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and employees,” the statement said.

Police say they obtained video and witness statements from the scene.

Anyone if more information on the incident is asked to call Eden Prairie police at 952-949-6200.