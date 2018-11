MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mendota Heights is now the 17th city in Minnesota to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21.

On Tuesday night, the city council unanimously voted to raise the age from 18.

It also voted to add menthol to the flavored tobacco restrictions it passed back in May.

That means no flavored tobacco, now including menthol, can be sold in Mendota Heights.

Other cities that recently voted to raise the tobacco-buying age for their stores are Brooklyn Center and Richfield.