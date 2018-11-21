  • WCCO 4On Air

Bill Evers, Minnesota Twins, Rocco Baldelli

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have hired Bill Evers for the final opening on their coaching staff under new manager Rocco Baldelli.

The Twins announced Wednesday the addition of Evers, who has spent more than 30 years as a coach, scout and instructor. He has been the minor league field coordinator for Tampa Bay since 2010. He spent two seasons as a bench coach for the Rays in 2006-07. Evers has also managed more than 2,500 games in the minor leagues. With the Twins, he will work with the catchers and assist Baldelli in other capacities. He replaces Jeff Pickler on the major league staff.

The Twins changed five of the eight spots on the staff after firing manager Paul Molitor.

Bench coach Derek Shelton, hitting coach James Rowson and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez are the holdovers. Wes Johnson has replaced Garvin Alston as pitching coach, Tony Diaz has replaced Gene Glynn as third base coach, Tommy Watkins has replaced Jeff Smith as first base coach and assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has replaced bullpen coach Eddie Guardado.

