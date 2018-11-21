MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota police chief is on paid leave after a teenager says he sent sexual texts to her.

A judge granted an 18-year-old woman a harassment restraining order against Montevideo Police Chief Adam Christopher.

The woman alleges that Christopher sent her hundreds of texts starting when she was 17. According to the restraining order document, the texts messages started out casual in nature, but became sexual and much more frequent over time.

The Montevideo City Administrator says Christopher will remain on leave. He says the city and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are conducting investigations.