MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a pilot from Duluth was not injured after his plane crashed in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 11:05 a.m. The county’s 911 dispatch center received a report of a Cirrus aircraft that had gone down in Sand Creek Township.

Authorities say a short time later, the pilot arrived at the Sand Creek Fire Department. He was the only occupant of the aircraft and wasn’t injured. The plane was located in a harvested cornfield southeast of 1450th Ave. and County Road I.

Authorities say the plane had hit an irrigator. The plane was flying from Cumberland, Wis., to Akron, Ohio, when it started to experience mechanical issues. The pilot deployed an airframe parachute, and the plane went down in the field.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.