  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a pilot from Duluth was not injured after his plane crashed in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 11:05 a.m. The county’s 911 dispatch center received a report of a Cirrus aircraft that had gone down in Sand Creek Township.

Authorities say a short time later, the pilot arrived at the Sand Creek Fire Department. He was the only occupant of the aircraft and wasn’t injured. The plane was located in a harvested cornfield southeast of 1450th Ave. and County Road I.

Authorities say the plane had hit an irrigator. The plane was flying from Cumberland, Wis., to Akron, Ohio, when it started to experience mechanical issues. The pilot deployed an airframe parachute, and the plane went down in the field.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.