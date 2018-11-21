  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: CBS)

BARDO Bar Manager Zach Sapato shared these Thanksgiving Day cocktail recipes on WCCO Mid-Morning.

“The Illusionist”
Recipe
Gin
Apricot Liqueur
Acid adjusted Citrus Husk
Reduction
Ginger
Soda water

Bardo Bread & Butter Syrup
Turmeric Root Tea
Lemon
Cardamom Bitters
Garnish: Torched Rosemary
But we will also make one that adds Loon Liquors Metropoligin to electrify all the flavors.
-Ice: Pebble
-Glass: Collins
-Style: Swizzle

Dampfwerk The Rabbit in the Rye
Amaro Montenegro
Lemon Sugar Oil
Verjus Rouge
Allspice Bitters
Garnish: TBD
-Ice: N/A
-Glass: Coupe
-Style: Stirred Daisy

Copper & Kings Am. Craft Brandy
Coffee Grounds Syrup
Orange Bitters
-Ice: Single Clear Rock
-Glass: Old Fashioned
-Style: Old Fashioned

