BARDO Bar Manager Zach Sapato shared these Thanksgiving Day cocktail recipes on WCCO Mid-Morning.

“The Illusionist”

Recipe

Gin

Apricot Liqueur

Acid adjusted Citrus Husk

Reduction

Ginger

Soda water

Bardo Bread & Butter Syrup

Turmeric Root Tea

Lemon

Cardamom Bitters

Garnish: Torched Rosemary

But we will also make one that adds Loon Liquors Metropoligin to electrify all the flavors.

-Ice: Pebble

-Glass: Collins

-Style: Swizzle

Dampfwerk The Rabbit in the Rye

Amaro Montenegro

Lemon Sugar Oil

Verjus Rouge

Allspice Bitters

Garnish: TBD

-Ice: N/A

-Glass: Coupe

-Style: Stirred Daisy

Copper & Kings Am. Craft Brandy

Coffee Grounds Syrup

Orange Bitters

-Ice: Single Clear Rock

-Glass: Old Fashioned

-Style: Old Fashioned