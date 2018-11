MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than two weeks after the November election, and it appears the race for Hennepin County Sheriff is over.

Sheriff Rich Stanek had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for a recount, but The Star Tribune reports he declined to do that.

He lost by more than 2,300 votes to Dave “Hutch” Hutchinson, and while he congratulated Hutch on the win, he also told WCCO-TV he was exploring all options.

A recount would have cost Stanek $95,000.

Hutchinson takes office Jan. 8.