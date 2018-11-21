Filed Under:Huffington Post, Kids table, Thanksgiving
(Image Credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a Thanksgiving and holiday tradition for many people. But should the kids table be banned?

The author of a HuffPost Life article says children should be part of the conversation, along with the single adults who sometime also get relegated to

Writer Lee Breslouer says it’s better to pay attention to kids than your phone, kids can lead the conversation at the table and kids will make sure arguing doesn’t ruin the night.

“It’s impossible to have a serious discussion about the opiate crisis when a kid is yelling about not getting enough gravy,” he writes.

In conclusion, Breslouer writes that death happens and that the Thanksgiving feast should be shared by the young and old together.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.