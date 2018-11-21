MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a Thanksgiving and holiday tradition for many people. But should the kids table be banned?

The author of a HuffPost Life article says children should be part of the conversation, along with the single adults who sometime also get relegated to

Writer Lee Breslouer says it’s better to pay attention to kids than your phone, kids can lead the conversation at the table and kids will make sure arguing doesn’t ruin the night.

“It’s impossible to have a serious discussion about the opiate crisis when a kid is yelling about not getting enough gravy,” he writes.

In conclusion, Breslouer writes that death happens and that the Thanksgiving feast should be shared by the young and old together.