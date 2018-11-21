MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Ramsey County are moving forward with the first steps of a proposal from a developer who promises to transform St. Paul’s riverfront, offering residents and visitors better access to the Mississippi River.

The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday moved into a six-month exclusive agreement with developer AECOM, which is based in California but has offices in Minnesota.

MORE: PDF On Project Vision

In the coming months, the county and the developer will go over the phasing, financing and market feasibility of the project. When the due diligence process is up, it’ll be determined if there’s agreement on a final project.

What AECOM’s current proposal includes is:

– Four towers offering residential space, office space, hotel space, street-level retail, and entertainment.

– A land bridge extension over Shepard Road, extending access from downtown St. Paul to the Mississippi River.

– Public spaces on the river bluff, including an amphitheater, bandshell and a small park.

– New roadway connections and additional parking space.

The site of the construction will be the city’s Riverfront Properties, which sits south of Kellogg Boulevard, between Wabasha and Market streets. The area once housed West Publishing and the county jail.

For years, the county has tried to attract a developers to the land.