MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wine is one of the most important things on the Thanksgiving menu for Bob McCormack and Patrick Robbins.

“We came here for some red wine, some cabs, but then we saw one of the magnum bottles, and we decided we would give one of them a try,” said McCormack.

Along with a couple dozen of their closest friends, they made their way to France 44 to pick up a couple bottles of vino for their Thanksgiving table.

“This will be the busiest day of the year for us,” said France 44 Wine Buyer and Manager Dustin Harkins. “You think about Christmas and Christmas Eve and all that good stuff. That week, it goes, you know, seven days. This one, we pretty much have everybody last second going through the line.”

It was the same story across town at Kowalski’s in Minneapolis. A sea of red tail lights greeted customers looking to fill their carts with bread, pie and of course, turkey. According to research by online marketplace Lend Edu, the average American will spend $175.65 on Thanksgiving.

That money is not just spent on food though. The day before Thanksgiving proves to be an extremely busy one at local nail salons. Nail Bar and Spa in St. Louis Park was packed all day with folks wanting to put their best finger forward before sitting down for supper.

“Everyone wants to look put together,” said receptionist Ziggy Salah.