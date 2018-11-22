MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Later Thursday, shoppers will be out hunting for those Black Friday bargains. The National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend $720 billion this holiday season.

The way we shop has changed when it comes to store vs. online. Two major companies based in the Twin Cities continue to evolve their strategy

Target is putting more emphasis on toys this year with Toys R Us officially out of business, as well as an effort to reach millennials and Generation Z consumers.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is targeting an older, but still tech-forward demographic.

Christiane Cordero reports from the Ridgedale Target in Minnetonka. Watch the video above for more.