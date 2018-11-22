MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 16-year-old girl escaped a Wednesday house fire in Culver Township unharmed after being alerted to the blaze by one of the family’s dogs.

Deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office arrived just before 7:30 p.m. to find a house in Culver Township fully engulfed in flames. The single occupant of the home – the 16-year-old girl – escaped without injuries. Several pets inside the home made it out safely, but one of the dogs was killed in the fire.

Authorities say the 5-bedroom home is a complete loss. According to investigators, a fireplace inside the home appears to have started the fire.