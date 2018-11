SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Can Steelers Keep It Going In Denver?With all of the NFL and college football matchups over the long Thanksgiving weekend, SportsLine offers its top picks.

Staal's Late Goal Saves Wild In 6-4 Win Over OttawaEric Staal ensured two solid periods didn't go to waste for the Minnesota Wild. Staal scored his second goal of the game with 5:58 left and Minnesota overcame a sloppy third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Wednesday night. Matt Dumba also scored twice as the Wild ended a two-game slide and won for the 12th time in 17 games. Mikael Granlund had three assists.

Millsap, Murray Lead Nuggets Past Timberwolves, 103-101Paul Millsap left the game to get stitches, then came back in time to help the Denver Nuggets stop the bleeding and get a big win. Millsap had 25 points, five rebounds and five steals, Jamal Murray added 18 and the Nuggets had a 35-point third quarter in a 103-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

How Do They Heat U.S. Bank Stadium?When the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers this weekend, the temperature outside could be in the mid-20s. But on the field, and in the stands, it will be a good 50-degrees warmer.