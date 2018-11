MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Organizers say the 11th annual Walk to End Hunger at Mall of America raised $300,000 on Thanksgiving Day and drew 5,000 participants to benefit 13 local hunger-relief agencies.

Since the event began in 2008, the Walk to End Hunger has raised nearly $3 million for hunger-relief.

Event organizers say every dollar raised during the walk equates to three meals for Minnesotans.

To make a donation, visit the Walk to End Hunger’s website.