MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many Minnesotans do not have enough to eat. That’s why 5,000 participants joined in the Walk to End Hunger at the Mall of America Thanksgiving morning.

It’s hard to imagine the holiday without the food. But given one in 10 Minnesotans do not have enough food on the table, the 11th annual walk was a reminder of everything there is to be grateful for.

For many families, this holiday is about lifelong traditions.

“We do this every year,” Marianne Gibbons said.

Plus, celebrating all the new things that happened over the past year that bring people together, from joining families to growing the one you have.

“Two of my sons got engaged this year, so adding additional members to our family is really exciting for us,” Florence Condon said.

“This little girl I just had in June,” said Tosin Lediju.

That little girl’s name is Modupe, which – where her mom grew up in Nigeria – means “I give thanks.”

“I’m super thankful for her and just family and love and life,” Lediju said.

Organizers say Thursday’s Walk to End Hunger raised $300,000, which is enough money to provide about 900,000 meals. The event benefits 13 local hunger-relief agencies.

Event organizers say every dollar raised during the walk equates to three meals for Minnesotans.

To make a donation, visit the Walk to End Hunger’s website.