MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the past few years, Black Friday has morphed into an entire month of deals. With more sales spread over weeks and online, shopping on the day after Thanksgiving isn’t quite what it used to be.

But, for some shoppers, heading to the stores the day after Thanksgiving is more than the deals, it’s also about the tradition.

At the Target in Roseville, 50 shoppers lined up before the store opened at 7 a.m. By midday, it was a steady stream of customers. Some of them were comparing the deals on the 4K televisions, while others made Target their third step after Kohl’s and Walmart.

“We got up early to find the best deals on TVs we could find,” said a group of sisters from Roseville.

Overnight at the Mall of America, more than 3,000 people waited in line to get inside when the doors opened at 5 a.m. Some of them showed up at 4 p.m. the day before.

“We ate super early so we had nothing to do, so my mom said I could go,” said Dorian Ounsanone.

MOA gave out gift cards to the first 200 shoppers. Over the weekend, they’ll give out 8,000 gold scratch-off tickets that are good for one present. A spokesperson for the mall says they go quick, so people should line up at 8 a.m. when MOA opens on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.